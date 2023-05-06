AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,784,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 6.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $90.89 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

