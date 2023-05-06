AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.51

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1557997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AMTD Digital by 578.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

