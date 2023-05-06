Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 253,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,818,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

ADI stock opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

