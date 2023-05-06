Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target at $203.14

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

VEEV stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.78. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

