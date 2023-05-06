Analyzing 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 29.75% 13.47% 1.52% First Interstate BancSystem 17.07% 11.41% 1.12%

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. 1st Source pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Interstate BancSystem 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings for 1st Source and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

1st Source presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.11%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 52.62%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than 1st Source.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Source and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $385.08 million 2.73 $120.51 million $5.00 8.51 First Interstate BancSystem $1.18 billion 2.10 $202.20 million $2.75 8.67

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Source. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

1st Source has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1st Source beats First Interstate BancSystem on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

