Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AND. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.11.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

AND opened at C$46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.97.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6375221 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

