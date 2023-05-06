APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
APA stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.53.
Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.
APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
