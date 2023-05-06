APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Stock Up 3.0 %

APA stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

