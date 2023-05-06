Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock traded up $8.81 on Friday, hitting $93.18. 4,473,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,936. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 170,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

