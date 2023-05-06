Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
APLS stock traded up $8.81 on Friday, hitting $93.18. 4,473,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,936. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.