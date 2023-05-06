APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,248,000 after buying an additional 594,997 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,883,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in APi Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 281.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

