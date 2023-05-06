APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,618. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APi Group Company Profile

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

