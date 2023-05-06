API3 Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $91.22 million and $7.48 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

