Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Applied Materials worth $170,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $116.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.