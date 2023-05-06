Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

APTV opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

