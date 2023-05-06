ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX stock opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.86. The firm has a market cap of C$10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.6568144 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ARC Resources

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARX. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.91.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.