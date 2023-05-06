ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

