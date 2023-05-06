Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.49. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,031 shares traded.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.