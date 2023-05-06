Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,362 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $211,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

ADM opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

