Archrock, Inc. (AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 16th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Archrock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

AROC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.49.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

