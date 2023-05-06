Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.43. Ardelyx shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 3,157,588 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $6,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.