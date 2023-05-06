Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $87.60 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $87.60 million and $1.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00058056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

