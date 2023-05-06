argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $35,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $404.16 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $267.35 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.24.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

