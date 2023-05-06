Ark Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.17 million and $7.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003299 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,763,568 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

