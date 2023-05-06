Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,153. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $113.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

