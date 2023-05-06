Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 541,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,637. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.