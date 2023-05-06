Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $214.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,702 shares of company stock worth $17,708,028. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.