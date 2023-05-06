Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.19 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00025689 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $246.34 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,713.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00405989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00112671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

