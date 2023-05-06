ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in ASML by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $650.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $638.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.01.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

