Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,765.26

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,765.26 ($22.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,978 ($24.71). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,925.50 ($24.06), with a volume of 1,062,845 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.99) to GBX 1,760 ($21.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($24.70).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,977.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,766.25. The stock has a market cap of £14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,270.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 5,238.10%.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.