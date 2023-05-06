Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 269.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 387.0%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a $31.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after buying an additional 345,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $7,547,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading

