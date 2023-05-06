Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Financial Review

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and MDU Resources Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $6.97 billion 0.86 $367.49 million $1.81 16.20

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 MDU Resources Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group 5.13% 11.32% 4.14%

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other. The Electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. The Pipeline and Midstream segment offers natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering, through regulated and non-regulated pipeline systems and processing facilities. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, cement, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The Construction Services segment refers to the inside and outside specialty contracting services.

