Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.10 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 1,169,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,851. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,390 shares of company stock worth $2,941,825 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

