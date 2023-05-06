Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ATO stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,390 shares of company stock worth $2,941,825. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Recommended Stories

