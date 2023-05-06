AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.15–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$392.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.67 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.90. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

