AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on T. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 23,712,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,910,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

