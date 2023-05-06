AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a "b" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

