Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $473.26

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.26 ($5.91) and traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.25). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.44), with a volume of 66,143 shares.

Audioboom Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 471.55. The firm has a market cap of £55.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8,375.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Audioboom Group

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,068.97). Insiders have bought 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,400 over the last ninety days. 56.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.