Audius Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $283.45 million and $7.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

