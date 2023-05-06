Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Position Raised by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Augmedix makes up about 2.8% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 4.54% of Augmedix worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,528 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Augmedix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Augmedix by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUGX. B. Riley increased their price target on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Augmedix Stock Up 15.6 %

Augmedix stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,300. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 250.94% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

