Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 4,150,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

