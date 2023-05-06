AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.11.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$16.15 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.71 and a 1-year high of C$31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

