Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.