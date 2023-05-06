AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,994,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,691.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,722.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,478.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

