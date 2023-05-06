Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

