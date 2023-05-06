Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 5.9%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 236,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 169,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Avanti Helium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Bakker bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,135.00. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

