Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 413,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,732. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avient by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

