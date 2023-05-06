Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 499,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,972. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

