Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.95.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.35 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

