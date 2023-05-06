Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Down 8.4%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.36 and last traded at $112.33. Approximately 142,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 583,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

