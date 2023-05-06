Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.37 or 0.00025555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $858.96 million and approximately $28.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,842.23 or 0.99944383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,472,379 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.64271065 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $23,875,954.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

