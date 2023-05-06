B. Riley Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 98.7% annually over the last three years.

RILY stock traded up $8.59 on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.80. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,485 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,026,780.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,448 shares of company stock worth $3,787,033. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

